Gavin Newsom slams trans athletes in dramatic split from Democrats

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom made a shock break from his party's policies as he decried the participation of transgender athletes in sports as "deeply unfair."

In the debut episode of his new podcast, the Democrat welcomed an unexpected guest – Charlie Kirk, a conservative commentator and co-founder of Turning Point USA.

Thursday's show featured a candid conversation between the two where, at one point, Newsom asked Kirk about the advice he'd give the Democratic party.

This led Kirk to suggest taking a stand against trans athletes – particularly the participation of trans women in female sports.

"I think it's an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that," Newsom admitted.

"It's an issue of fairness. It's deeply unfair."

Newsom, who has been considered a potential 2028 presidential nominee for the Democrats, further claimed that anti-trans ads put forth by Donald Trump's campaign were "devastating" to Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.