Trump threatens legal action against CBS over "doctored" Kamala Harris 60 Minutes interview
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is refusing to back down against CBS and 60 Minutes over their interview with Kamala Harris and is now threatening legal action.
On Monday evening, Trump shared a letter on his Truth Social platform, in which his attorneys aggressively argue that Harris' 60 Minutes pre-election interview earlier this month was doctored.
"It is a matter of public record that 'CBS cut portions of Harris' answer to a question about the war in Gaza in its initial broadcast, but it later provided (an allegedly) full transcript of her remarks online,'" the letter states.
"The open question is whether such posted transcript is original or whether it has also been doctored, edited, or manipulated in any way that is helpful to Kamala Harris' failing campaign."
The letter goes on to claim CBS and 60 Minutes "intentionally misled the public" which was "aimed at causing confusion among the electorate" regarding Harris' "abilities, intelligence, and appeal."
"The public cannot distinguish which Kamala Harris they are seeing: the candidate or the puppet of a behind-the-scenes editor," the letter said.
Trump and his attorneys demanded that CBS "immediately provide and publicly release the full, unedited transcript," suggesting that the network should "preserve all communications and documents" as the former president is "in contemplation of possible litigation."
Donald Trump takes aim at news networks he doesn't like
The letter comes a day after 60 Minutes released a statement responding to Trump's repeated claim that CBS heavily edited Harris' interview to make her look better, which the candidate has described as "the greatest fraud in broadcast history" and "totally illegal."
60 Minutes called the accusations "false," explaining that edits were made to allow "time for other subjects in a wide-ranging 21-minute-long segment," and said they always "strive to be clear, accurate, and on point."
Trump has also been aggressively calling for CBS and other news networks to lose their broadcasting licenses for airing reports that he doesn't like.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP