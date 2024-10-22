Trump threatens legal action against CBS over "doctored" Kamala Harris 60 Minutes interview

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is refusing to back down against CBS and 60 Minutes over their interview with Kamala Harris and is now threatening legal action.

Donald Trump (pictured) recently shared a letter from his attorneys threatening legal action against CBS over claims that they doctored an interview with Kamala Harris. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Monday evening, Trump shared a letter on his Truth Social platform, in which his attorneys aggressively argue that Harris' 60 Minutes pre-election interview earlier this month was doctored.

"It is a matter of public record that 'CBS cut portions of Harris' answer to a question about the war in Gaza in its initial broadcast, but it later provided (an allegedly) full transcript of her remarks online,'" the letter states.

"The open question is whether such posted transcript is original or whether it has also been doctored, edited, or manipulated in any way that is helpful to Kamala Harris' failing campaign."

The letter goes on to claim CBS and 60 Minutes "intentionally misled the public" which was "aimed at causing confusion among the electorate" regarding Harris' "abilities, intelligence, and appeal."

"The public cannot distinguish which Kamala Harris they are seeing: the candidate or the puppet of a behind-the-scenes editor," the letter said.

Trump and his attorneys demanded that CBS "immediately provide and publicly release the full, unedited transcript," suggesting that the network should "preserve all communications and documents" as the former president is "in contemplation of possible litigation."