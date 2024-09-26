Harris blasts Trump's Ukraine policy as she meets with Zelensky

Washington DC - Kamala Harris on Thursday criticized her election rival Donald Trump 's stance on Ukraine , describing it as a policy of "surrender" to Russia as she told President Volodymyr Zelensky that he could rely on her support.

Zelensky also met President Joe Biden to present his "victory plan," with the White House announcing a fresh military aid package worth nearly $8 billion for Kyiv as it struggles on the battlefield in the third year of Moscow's invasion.

Zelensky's visit has been clouded by a blazing row with Republican presidential candidate Trump that underscored how November's US election could upend the support that Ukraine receives from its biggest backer.

Harris did not mention Trump by name but said there were "some in my country who would instead force Ukraine to give up large parts of its sovereign territory, who would demand that Ukraine accept neutrality."

"These proposals are the same of those of [President Vladimir] Putin. And let us be clear, they are not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender," she said with Zelensky by her side.

During a separate meeting in the Oval Office with Zelensky, Biden pledged that "Russia will not prevail" in the war it launched in February 2022.

"Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said after thanking him for presenting the so-called victory plan.

Dressed in his trademark military-style outfit, Zelensky replied that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side."