Trump touts "self-deport" campaign for migrants to "go out in a nice way"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump talked up Thursday a self-deportation campaign that encourages undocumented migrants to voluntarily leave so they can come back legally at some point in the future.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday, in Washington, DC. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"It's a very big self-deport operation that we are starting," Trump told a televised cabinet meeting.

"And we are going to work with people so that if they go out in a nice way, go back to their country, we are going to work with them right from the beginning on trying to get them back in legally," he added.

On his first day in power back in January, Trump deactivated an app introduced by his predecessor, Joe Biden, allowing migrants in Mexico to make appointments at US ports of entry and ask for temporary residency.

It was a central part of Biden's strategy to ease pressure at the US-Mexico border by setting up temporary legal entry pathways under an authority called temporary parole.

This app, called CBP One, was used by hundreds of thousands of people to enter the US.

Now the Department of Homeland Security has created another app called CBP Home for those people to deport themselves and is notifying them they must leave right away.