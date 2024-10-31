Trump trolls Biden by dressing up as garbage worker during Wisconsin rally

Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin - Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden after the president made a comment about MAGA that the Republican candidate believes went too far.

Donald Trump (r.) recently wore a garbage worker uniform to a campaign rally to mock President Joe Biden, who recently called his supporters "garbage." © Collage: Ting Shen / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this week, Biden set off a media firestorm after he appeared to refer to Trump supporters as "garbage" during a video call.

So on Wednesday, Trump arrived at the airport in Green Bay in an orange reflective vest and hopped into a giant white garbage truck branded with the Trump campaign logo on the sides.

"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump said to reporters. "This truck is in honor of [Kamala Harris] and Joe Biden."

He later went on to hold a rally at the nearby Resch Center, where he was joined by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Of Biden's comments, Favre – who is currently under investigation for alleged fraud – said, "I can assure you, we're not all garbage."

Trump claimed that Biden said "what he and Kamala really think" of his supporters, but insisted his fanbase is of "higher quality."

"My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple – You can't lead America if you don't love Americans," Trump added.