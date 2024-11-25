Biden pardons his final turkey in dad joke-filled ceremony: "Keep calm and gobble on"

Washington DC - Joe Biden had a message for Americans at his final Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony on Monday before Donald Trump returns to the White House – "keep calm and gobble on."

President Joe Biden (r.) took part in his final Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony on Monday, where he spared birds Peach and Blossom. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The outgoing president (82) spared birds Peach and Blossom from ending up on the dinner table in a time-honored tradition marking the upcoming holiday.

In a series of quips to a large crowd on the South Lawn, Biden remarked that Peach "lives by the motto 'keep calm and gobble on'" – while Blossom's philosophy was "no fowl play."

He added that during their trip to Washington from the Minnesota farm where they were raised, the two feathered beasts "stayed calm, and they gobbled on, and they're still gobbling."

But the Democrat's words – through which the turkeys did indeed repeatedly make gobbling noises – also struck a poignant note as he prepares to leave the White House on January 20.

Republican Trump, who defeated Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election, looks set to tear up many of Biden's policies.

Trump's promises of mass deportations, a gutting of the federal bureaucracy, and huge tariffs on foreign imports have caused uncertainty at home and abroad.

Biden said he wanted to close his remarks on a "more serious note," pointing out that it was "my last time to speak here as your president during this season."