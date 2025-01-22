Elon Musk bashes Trump's AI project Stargate: "They don't actually have the money"

Washington DC - Tech titan Elon Musk cast doubt Wednesday on a $500 billion AI project announced by President Donald Trump , saying the money promised for the investment actually wasn't there.

Elon Musk (r.) has cast doubt on a $500 billion AI project announced by President Trump, saying the money promised for the investment actually wasn't there. © Collage: Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

The comments marked a rare instance of a split between the world's richest man and Trump, with Musk playing a key role in the newly installed administration after spending $270 million on the election campaign.

In his first full day in the White House, Trump on Tuesday announced a major investment to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence led by Japanese giant SoftBank and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Trump said the venture, called Stargate, "will invest $500 billion, at least, in AI infrastructure in the United States."

But in a post on his social media platform X, Musk said the main investors "don't actually have the money."

"SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority," Musk added in a subsequent post.

Musk's sideswipe could be particularly targeted at OpenAI, the world's leading AI startup that Musk helped found, before leaving in 2018.