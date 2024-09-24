Trump vows tariff-driven economic boom despite disagreement from experts

Savannah, Georgia - Donald Trump pledged Tuesday to deliver a historic windfall for the US through a business-friendly economy that would reward companies manufacturing domestically – but heavily penalize those selling Americans foreign-made goods.

With the presidential election just six weeks away, the Republican candidate and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, are in a dead-heat race that influential pollsters have said is as close as any they have seen in years.

They have been honing their economic messages as they target the few remaining undecided voters across a handful of battleground states, with Trump leaning heavily on a protectionist message as the key to unlocking US manufacturing potential.

In a speech in the hotly-contested state of Georgia, Trump repeated his plan to levy across-the-board tariffs on all foreign imports.

"If you don't make your product here, then you will have to pay a tariff, a very substantial tariff, when you send your product into the United States," he told the Johnny Mercer Theatre in Savannah.

He has previously described potential levies of 10 or 20% on all imports, and 60% or higher for Asian economic powerhouse China.

It is Americans who pay the tariffs on US imports – not the foreign exporter – and economists estimate that the various versions of Trump's plan would cost US households between $2,000 and $6,000 extra a year.

But Trump vowed to "take in" hundreds of billions of dollars to benefit American citizens, and rejected the expert consensus that long-term tariffs cause inflation.