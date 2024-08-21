Trump vows to shield police from legal accountability during Michigan rally

Howell, Michigan - During a recent campaign stop in Michigan, Donald Trump made several big promises in an attempt to gain support for his re-election efforts from law enforcement.

Donald Trump promised he will be "guaranteeing immunities" for police officers facing legal accountability during a rally in Michigan on Tuesday. © NIC ANTAYA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, Trump gave a speech at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, where he accused his rival, Kamala Harris, of leading an "anti-police crusade" that will implement "extremist, pro-crime, anti-police" policies if she wins the 2024 presidential race.

"Kamala Harris will deliver crime, chaos, destruction and death," Trump claimed. "I will deliver law, order, safety, and peace. And I will protect those who protect us."

Trump went on to argue that "the Marxist left" has "taken away the dignity" of officers, which has caused crime to go "out of control in this country" and their jobs to become difficult.

"We're going to get rid of that difficulty, because [police] shouldn't have difficulty," Trump stated. "We're going to be guaranteeing immunities."

The former president also blamed President Joe Biden and Harris for "a 43% increase in violent crime" since they took office, attributing said crimes to immigrants and Black Lives Matter protesters



"It's just insane, but you can't walk across the street to get a loaf of bread," he claimed. "You get shot, you get mugged, you get raped, you get… whatever it may be."