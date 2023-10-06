Trump wades into race for next House speaker with big endorsement

Washington DC - Former US president Donald Trump on Friday endorsed hard-right Republican Jim Jordan for the job of speaker of the House of Representatives.

Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Friday to endorse Representative Jim Jordan to fill the roll of House Speaker. © Collage: JEFF SWENSEN & Cliff Hawkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to say Jordan "will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"

Hours earlier he had offered to temporarily take up the role, which was left vacant this week after Republican Kevin McCarthy was axed in a historic rebellion by far-right members of his own party.

Jordan (59) is among a list of contenders to replace McCarthy, and has been notably skeptical of US funding to Ukraine.

Jordan has also been spearheading an impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden that has irritated mainstream colleagues.

Earlier Trump had told Fox News that he had "been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress".

"If they don't get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for president."