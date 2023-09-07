Mar-a-Lago employee makes shocking flip against Donald Trump in classified docs case

Palm Beach, Florida - An employee at Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate has agreed to testify against the former president in the classified documents case.

Another witness in the federal classified documents trial against Donald Trump has flipped and agreed to testify against the former president in court. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, Yuscil Taveras, who was an information technology (IT) worker at the estate while Trump allegedly hid boxes of documents at the property, has now struck up a cooperation agreement with Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the case.

In agreement with his sworn testimony, Taveras will not be prosecuted in the case.

In July, Smith announced charges brought against Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta. Mar-a-Lago's property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, was added as a third defendant in a superseding indictment.

De Oliveira and Nauta allegedly helped Trump move the boxes as authorities sought to retrieve them and, at one point, conspired to delete surveillance footage of them doing so.

Taveras had previously testified that there never was a conversation about deleting footage, but he recanted the testimony after he was assigned a new public defender.

In a recent interview that aired on Wednesday, Trump once again pushed the narrative that the Presidential Records Act granted him the power to do "whatever I want" with the documents.