Trump warns Nikki Haley of "investigations" if she stays in GOP race

Nashua, New Hampshire - After Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primaries, he issued a stark warning to his last remaining challenger, Nikki Haley , who refuses to back out of the 2024 race.

During a speech after winning the New Hampshire primaries, Donald Trump claimed that Nikki Haley could face "investigation" if she stays in the race.

On Tuesday night, Trump gave a victory speech to a crowd of MAGA fans, blaming Democrats for the 91 criminal charges he faces while running for re-election.

He went on to say that Haley would suffer a similar fate if she continued in the race, claiming she has something illegal to hide.

"Just a little note to Nikki, she is not going to win, but if she did, she would be under investigation by those people in 15 minutes," Trump told the crowd. "I could tell you five reasons why already, not big reasons, little stuff that she doesn't want to talk about, but she will be under investigation in minutes.

"And so would Ron have been, but he decided to get out," he added, referring to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race and immediately endorsed Trump following his loss in the Iowa caucuses.

His comments came after Haley, following her defeat, said in a speech that the race is "far from over," and argued that Democrats "want" to run against the former president.