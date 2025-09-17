Trump welcomed by King Charles III as state visit kicks off with royal pomp and ceremony

Windsor, UK - Donald Trump was welcomed by King Charles III to Windsor Castle Wednesday with a royal spectacle featuring gun salutes, mounted horses, and bagpipes as the US president's state visit got into full swing.

President Donald Trump (r.) was welcomed by Britain's King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. © REUTERS

The pair laughed and joked as Trump inspected troops at the castle west of London, in an elaborate welcome designed to play into the Republican's love of pomp and pageantry.

About 120 horses, and 1,300 members of the British military – some in red tunics and gold plumed helmets – feted Trump during a ceremonial guard of honor that UK officials called the largest for a state visit to Britain in living memory.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Catherine warmly greeted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the Marine One helicopter touched down in the grounds of Windsor at 12:15 PM local time.

Inside a ring of steel, under gray skies and out of sight from protesters, William and Catherine then walked Trump and his wife a short distance to meet the waiting Charles and Queen Camilla.

As the president shook hands with the king, a 41-gun salute was fired simultaneously from six World War 1-era guns on the castle's east lawn, as a similar display occurred at the Tower of London.

The Trumps and the royals enjoyed a carriage procession featuring mounted cavalry through the Windsor estate towards the nearly 1,000-year-old castle, where Trump and Charles inspected the guard of honor.