Trump's agenda hangs in the balance after key vote on "One Big, Beautiful Bill"

Washington DC - Republican fiscal hawks on Friday sank a key vote on advancing the mega-bill that is the centerpiece of Donald Trump 's domestic agenda, in a significant setback for the president's tax and spending policies.

Trump is pushing to usher into law his so-called "One Big, Beautiful Bill" pairing an extension of his first-term tax cuts with savings that will see millions of the poorest Americans lose their health care coverage.

But a deeply divided congressional Republican Party with varying competing priorities has complicated the process, raising serious doubts that the sprawling package can pass a vote of the full House of Representatives next week.

Despite a social media post by Trump calling holdouts in his party "grandstanders," five conservatives in the Republican-led House Budget Committee joined Democrats on Friday to reject the legislation.

"This bill falls profoundly short. It does not do what we say it does with respect to the deficit. We are writing checks we cannot cash, and our children are going to pay the price," said Texas conservative Chip Roy.

The panel was tasked with bundling together the 11 different bills Republicans have approved over the last few weeks through their policy committees – typically a perfunctory, if necessary, step on the way to the House floor.

The budget committee's no vote is not the final word on the package, which will be reworked and sent back to the committee next week.