Trump's allies scramble to defend "Big Beautiful Bill" after Musk's public meltdown

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson led a chorus of Republicans coming out in defense of Donald Trump after the far-right billionaire Elon Musk blasted the president's signature spending bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was one of many MAGA figures to speak out against ex-DOGE head Elon Musk's criticism of President Donald Trump's spending bill. © Collage: AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images & AFP/Allison Robbert

"Let me say this: It's very disappointing," Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I've come to consider Elon a good friend. He's obviously a very intelligent person, and he’s done a lot of great work."

We've applauded all the work they've done with DOGE and identifying fraud, waste and abuse in the government, it's a very important service that's been performed.

"But with all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the 'One, Big, Beautiful Bill."

Johnson said that he had spoken to Musk about the bill on Monday, and "extolled" its virtues, but it seems to have not helped reduce the ex-Trump special advisor's anger.

Musk left the so-called Department of Government Efficiency last week, amid rumors of a fallout with members of cabinet over Trump's spending bill. Having gently criticized the legislation in the past, Musk let rip on Tuesday calling it "a disgusting abomination."

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk railed on X.

He followed up his post by threatening lawmakers involved in the spending bill: "In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people."