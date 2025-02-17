Trump's border czar calls rumors of Eric Adams quid pro quo "ridiculous"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's border czar, Tom Homan, dismissed recent rumors that the administration made a secret deal with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in exchange for a pardon.

During a recent interview, President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan (r.) dismissed claims that he made a deal to pardon New York City Mayor Eric Adams. © Collage: David Dee Delgado & Ting Shen / AFP

Last year, Adams was hit with fraud and bribery charges, which were dismissed earlier this month after Trump granted him a pardon.

Adams, a Democrat who faces re-election this year, had a private meeting with Homan last Thursday to discuss allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents into NYC's Rikers Island prison to organize deportations.

During an interview on Sunday with CNN, anchor Dana Bash suggested to Homan that "It sounds like the [Justice Department] dropped the case against Adams and, in exchange, he let you into Rikers."

"No, I think that's ridiculous," Homan responded.

He went on to argue their conversation was "cop to cop, not border czar to mayor," and insisted "people are making a lot about nothing" as they are only working together "to move illegal alien crime."

Bash is not the only person to insinuate that a quid pro quo was made in exchange for getting Adams off the hook, as Homan himself sparked the speculation with eyebrow-raising remarks on Friday.