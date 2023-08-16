Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows challenges Georgia indictment

Atlanta, Georgia - Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump 's last chief of staff, defended himself in court documents Tuesday against criminal charges filed in Georgia, naming him as a co-conspirator in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows (r.), asked a Georgia judge to dismiss criminal charges brought against him in a wide-ranging indictment. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Meadows, a Republican who once served as North Carolina's 11th Congressional District congressman, faces two charges of racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath of a public officer, according to the indictment.



"Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se: arranging Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on the President's behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call for the President," his attorneys wrote in court documents. "One would expect a Chief of Staff to the President of the United States to do these sorts of things."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accuses Meadows of working with the former president to direct Trump adviser John McEntee to create a plan to disrupt and delay the January 6, 2021, joint session of Congress proceedings to certify President Joe Biden’s election.

That detail had not been previously reported, though much of the 98-page indictment included known information.

Meadows is mentioned 12 times.

He's accused of spreading election conspiracy theories to Michigan legislators, setting up meetings with Pennsylvania legislators for the same purposes, traveling to Cobb County, Georgia, to attempt to access a signature-match audit of their election results, and setting up two phone calls with Georgia officials to pressure them into overturning the election.