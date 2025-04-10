Trump goes after political enemies in latest legal attack

Washington DC - In a new executive order, President Donald Trump has taken aim at Susman Godfrey, the legal firm which represented Dominion Voting Systems in their defamation case against him.

Trump targeted the law firm behind the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit in a new executive order. © AFP/Saul Loeb

Susman Godfrey represented Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation case against Fox News after the network broadcast accusations that the organization had rigged their machines to try to "steal" the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Ultimately, Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems and paid out $787.5 million in damages.

Trump's executive order accused Susman Godfrey of engaging in activities "detrimental to critical American interests" and took action to protect the Trump administration against the firm's "egregious conduct and conflicts of interest."

The executive order accuses Susman Godfrey of unlawfully engaging in discrimination based on race – again targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

"Susman spearheads efforts to weaponize the American legal system and degrade the quality of American elections," the order reads. "Susman also funds groups that engage in dangerous efforts to undermine the effectiveness of the United States military."

As a result of the executive order, Susman Godfrey has been stripped of all security clearances and any contracts with the federal government.