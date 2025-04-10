Trump goes after political enemies in latest legal attack
Washington DC - In a new executive order, President Donald Trump has taken aim at Susman Godfrey, the legal firm which represented Dominion Voting Systems in their defamation case against him.
Susman Godfrey represented Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation case against Fox News after the network broadcast accusations that the organization had rigged their machines to try to "steal" the 2020 election for Joe Biden.
Ultimately, Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems and paid out $787.5 million in damages.
Trump's executive order accused Susman Godfrey of engaging in activities "detrimental to critical American interests" and took action to protect the Trump administration against the firm's "egregious conduct and conflicts of interest."
The executive order accuses Susman Godfrey of unlawfully engaging in discrimination based on race – again targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.
"Susman spearheads efforts to weaponize the American legal system and degrade the quality of American elections," the order reads. "Susman also funds groups that engage in dangerous efforts to undermine the effectiveness of the United States military."
As a result of the executive order, Susman Godfrey has been stripped of all security clearances and any contracts with the federal government.
Susman Godfrey hits back at Trump's executive order
The move is yet another in a series of attacks waged against organizations and individuals that pushed back against lies about election fraud in 2020, prosecuted January 6 insurrectionists, or have just generally opposed Trump.
"Anyone who knows Susman Godfrey knows we believe in the rule of law, and we take seriously our duty to uphold it," Susman Godfrey said in a statement responding to the executive order.
"This principle guides us now. There is no question that we will fight this unconstitutional order."
Cover photo: AFP/Saul Loeb