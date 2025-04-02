Trump's sweeping tariffs slammed by US business groups

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's sweeping tariff announcement on Wednesday was widely panned by US business lobbying groups, who voiced concern about the impact of the new duties on their operations.

Standing on the White House lawn, Trump unveiled a baseline 10% tariff against almost all US trading partners in the world from April 5, and an additional top-up rate from April 9 for other countries currently imposing tariff and non-tariff barriers against US companies.

Trade groups reacted with dismay to the measures, which would see most goods imported from China, for example, facing an additional tariff totaling 34% on top of existing levies.

"Applying new tariffs at this scale will create change and disruption that restaurant operators will have to navigate to keep their restaurants open," the National Restaurant Association said in a statement.

"The stakes for manufacturers could not be higher," said Jay Timmons, the president of the National Association of Manufacturers. "Many manufacturers in the United States already operate with thin margins."

"The high costs of new tariffs threaten investment, jobs, supply chains and, in turn, America's ability to outcompete other nations and lead as the preeminent manufacturing superpower," he added.

Alongside China, the European Union, India, and several other top US trading partners will also face new tariffs of at least 20% from April 9.