Trump's Ukraine envoy slams Russia over Christmas attack: "On the day of the Lord's birth is wrong!"

Washington DC - Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump 's pick to be special envoy to Ukraine , criticized Russia for launching devestating air strikes on Ukraine on Christmas Day.

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump's pick for envoy to Ukraine criticized Russia for launching missile strikes on the country on Christmas Day. © Collage: Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Kellogg shared a post on X bemoaning Russia for the timing of the attacks, which reportedly damaged energy infrastructure across several cities, killing at least one person.

"Christmas should be a time of peace, yet Ukraine was brutally attacked on Christmas Day," Kellogg wrote.

"Launching large-scale missile and drone attacks on the day of the Lord's birth is wrong," he continued.





"The world is closely watching actions on both sides... The US is more resolved than ever to bring peace to the region."

Kellogg's reaction comes as Trump – who repeatedly claimed while running for president that he would resolve the crisis within hours of taking office – prepares to return to the White House on January 20.

Throughout the race, he regularly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, bragged about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said he would encourage Russia to invade NATO countries that didn't meet defense spending obligations.

Trump recently met with Zelensky, who praised him for his "strong resolve" to end the war, but he has yet to meet with Putin.