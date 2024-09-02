Tulsi Gabbard admits Kamala Harris is "not to be underestimated" as Trump prepares for debate

Herndon, Virginia - Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard recently discussed how she is helping Donald Trump prepare for his upcoming debate against Kamala Harris , a foe she once faced in the past.

Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard (l.) recently discussed how she is helping Donald Trump prepare for his upcoming debate against Kamala Harris (r.) © Collage: Scott Eisen & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview with CNN, Gabbard – who endorsed Trump and was added to his campaign team last week – detailed how she is pushing the Republican candidate to keep his guard up.

"I think Kamala Harris has a lot of experience. She is not to be underestimated," Gabbard admitted.

Tulsi Gabbard has been helping Trump prepare for the highly-anticipated event, as she previously debated Harris in 2020 during the Democratic presidential primaries.

She noted that she believes the debate will be the perfect opportunity for voters to see the candidates' "very different records" pinned against each other.

"If I can be helpful to President Trump in any way, it really is just in sharing experience that I had with her on that debate stage," Gabbard said, "and helping to point out some ways that Kamala Harris has already shown that she is trying to move away from her record... and how that contradicts the positions and statements that she is making now that she is the Democratic nominee."