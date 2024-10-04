Harris backed by Liz Cheney at Wisconsin rally as Trump lies about Hurricane Helene response

Ripon, Wisconsin - Kamala Harris campaigned Thursday with Liz Cheney, a high-profile Republican opponent of Donald Trump who urged Americans to reject the ex-president's "depraved cruelty" and elect his rival.

Kamala Harris (l.) was supported by former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney at a campaign rally in Ripon, Wisconsin. © REUTERS

Harris was joined onstage in the swing state of Wisconsin by the former congresswoman as the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney – an architect of the disastrous US invasion of Iraq – pleaded with moderate Republicans and independents to put patriotism over partisanship.



With just 33 days left in the extraordinary 2024 campaign, Harris "is standing in the breach in a critical moment in our nation's history," Cheney told the crowd in Ripon, the symbolic birthplace of the Republican Party in 1854.

"I ask you to stand in truth, to reject the depraved cruelty of Donald Trump. And I ask you instead to help us elect Kamala Harris for president," she said, to loud cheers and chants of "Thank you, Liz!"

Calling Cheney a "true patriot," Harris thanked the Republican for her courage and "the conviction to speak truth," before also controversially expressing gratitude to her father for "his support and what he has done to serve our country."

Harris used her Wisconsin rally to reach out to Republicans who Democrats hope are turned off by Trump's extreme rhetoric on subjects ranging from abortion to migration and democracy.



She reminded Americans how Trump "recklessly tramples on our democratic values" and would likely do so again from the Oval Office should he win.

Liz Cheney was one of only 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the attacks on the Capitol by Trump supporters. She was thrown out of House Republican leadership for her opposition to Trump.