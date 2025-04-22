State Department begins massive shake-up with cuts to human rights offices

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, on Tuesday unveiled a restructuring of the US State Department that will cut positions and scale back human rights offices, saying the "bloated" organization was ideologically out of sync with the administration.

Rubio billed the plan as a major shake-up in the State Department, long a bête noire for many US conservatives, although the outline was less drastic than drafts that have circulated, including one that would have virtually wiped out day-to-day diplomacy in Africa.

"The Department is bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great-power competition," Rubio said in a statement, referring to the US rivalry with China.

"The sprawling bureaucracy created a system more beholden to radical political ideology than advancing America's core national interests."

One key change will be eliminating a division in charge of "civilian security, democracy, and human rights."

It will be replaced by a new office of "coordination for foreign assistance and humanitarian affairs," which will absorb functions of the US Agency for International Development, gutted at the start of the Trump administration with the elimination of more than 80% of programs.

The new office will oversee a bureau on "democracy, human rights and religious freedom" – a shift from the current "democracy, human rights and labor," which included advocacy of workers' rights overseas.

Previous administrations from both major US parties had separate envoys in charge of religious freedom, a position now being merged.