Vance gets into semantics debate in attempt to defend Trump's disputed Aurora migrant claims

Washington DC - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance recently got into a heated semantics debate regarding Donald Trump 's repeated false claims about the city of Aurora, Colorado.

In a recent interview, JD Vance argued that there was "truth" to Donald Trump's claims that Venezuelan gangs have taken over Aurora, Colorado. © Collage: ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Sunday, Vance did an interview with ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz, who pressed him on his boss' claims that the city has been "invaded and conquered by Venezuelan gangs."

Raddatz noted that the city's Republican mayor, Mike Coffman, said Trump's claims "have been grossly exaggerated and have unfairly hurt the city's identity and sense of safety" and asked if Vance supports the former president's rhetoric.

"Well, Martha, you just said the mayor said they were 'exaggerated,'" Vance responded. "So that means there's gotta be some element of truth here."

Vance claimed their campaign has been speaking with "people on the ground" who say they are "terrified" of Venezuelan gangs, but Raddatz explained that local police have only reported a "handful" of such problems that have been handled.

The Ohio senator chuckled at Raddatz in response, stating, "Do you hear yourself?" and then went on to argue that she is paying far too much attention to Trump's words and their influence.

"You seem to be more focused with nit-picking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs," he argued.