What is going on with Donald Trump's hand?

New York, New York - A photo of Donald Trump with what looked like blood on his hands seems to have broken the internet, but has the speculation gone too far?

Donald Trump was recently seen leaving a courthouse with what looked like blood on his hands, sending the public down a rabbit hole of wild speculations. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

On Wednesday, January 17 Trump was seen waving to reporters as he exited a Manhattan courthouse after attending a tense hearing for his defamation trial with writer E. Jean Carroll.

A particular photo, which seems to show red splotches on Trump's right hand, has sent the political world and social media down a rabbit hole of speculation in an attempt to explain.

One of the most popular theories, which has been pitched by political commentator James Carville, is that the markings are sores.

"I've asked a number of MDs what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores," Carville claimed in a video, "and the answer is immediate and unanimous."

"Secondary syphilis," he said. "I think there's a good chance this man has the clap!"

The theory has since taken off with social media users sharing countless memes at the former president's expense as well as further speculating on a number of other alarming diseases that could cause the markings.

"Donald Trump won't see your syphilis hands tweets, but your friends with syphilis hands will, and perhaps this will inspire them to seek treatment," one user joked. "Keep 'em coming!"