Will Jack Smith resign before Trump returns to the White House?

Washington DC - Special Counsel Jack Smith is reportedly trying to resign before Donald Trump takes office, and will release a report on his way out.

Jack Smith (r.) is reportedly planning to resign as special counsel after Donald Trump, who promised to fire him, won the presidential election. © Collage: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The New York Times, Smith is expected to step down prior to the inauguration, as Trump has vowed to fire him "within two seconds" of taking office.

Smith has been leading two federal cases against Trump as he ran his presidential campaign – one regarding classified documents he took from the White House and another involving his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump has pled not guilty in both cases and has repeatedly insisted that President Joe Biden and other Democrats "weaponized" Smith and the Justice Department in an effort to keep him from winning the 2024 presidential race.

Since Trump won re-election last week, Smith and his office have since begun winding down both cases, as Justice Department policy prevents a sitting president from being prosecuted while in office, which should be complete by December 2.