Could Trump trial DA Fani Willis' secret relationship disqualify her from Georgia election case?

Atlanta, Georgia - A judge recently said that allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her secret relationship could "possibly" disqualify her from the 2020 Georgia election subversion case against former president Donald Trump .

Will DA Fani Willis' "romantic relationship" with fellow attorney Nathan Wade, who she hired to work on the case, throw a wrench in things – and help Trump's side?

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee made new comments on the matter during a hearing on Monday to determine whether Willis and other employees in her office will have to testify in another upcoming hearing, according to ABC News.

"I think it's clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one," Judge McAfee explained.

"The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again, if there even was one.

"And so," he added, "because I think it's possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations."