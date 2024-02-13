Could Trump trial DA Fani Willis' secret relationship disqualify her from Georgia election case?
Atlanta, Georgia - A judge recently said that allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her secret relationship could "possibly" disqualify her from the 2020 Georgia election subversion case against former president Donald Trump.
Will DA Fani Willis' "romantic relationship" with fellow attorney Nathan Wade, who she hired to work on the case, throw a wrench in things – and help Trump's side?
Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee made new comments on the matter during a hearing on Monday to determine whether Willis and other employees in her office will have to testify in another upcoming hearing, according to ABC News.
"I think it's clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one," Judge McAfee explained.
"The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again, if there even was one.
"And so," he added, "because I think it's possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations."
District Attorney Fani Willis' "secret relationship"
The judge's remarks come after Michael Roman, one of the 19 co-defendants in the trial, filed a motion on Friday to have the case dismissed due to a "personal, romantic relationship" Willis apparently had with Wade.
Willis eventually admitted to the relationship, saying it began prior to the case. Roman then claimed the relationship has been a thing for much longer, and the two have also benefitted financially.
Willis has argued that Roman is attempting "to conduct discovery in a (rather belated) effort to support reckless accusations," adding that "harassment and disruption of this type should not be entertained."
Willis and Wade will testify before the judge during the next scheduled hearing this Thursday, February 15.
Willis and her team have charged Trump with 13 felony counts including racketeering and a string of election crimes in Georgia's 2020 presidential election, along with 18 other co-defendants.
As of now, Trump's trial is set to begin in Atlanta on August 5 so as not to interfere with his other criminal trials.
It will be three months before the US presidential election, for which Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP