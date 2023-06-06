Donald Trump's foe Chris Christie files paperwork to battle the presidential front-runner

Washington DC - Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie jumped into the 2024 race for the White House on Tuesday, positioning himself as a political knife-fighter and the only candidate willing to take on front-runner Donald Trump .

Chris Christie has filed paperwork to enter the 2024 presidential race. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Christie, who filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission ahead of an evening announcement planned in Manchester, New Hampshire, presents a novel challenge as the only Republican contender so far willing to land genuinely damaging blows on the former president.



The 60-year-old Newark native came sixth in New Hampshire seven years ago and eventually endorsed Trump, serving as a key advisor before the pair fell out over the tycoon's refusal to accept his 2020 election defeat.

Christie has already begun needling his former friend, arguing last month that the de facto Republican leader was "afraid" of debating serious opponents.

Trump has indicated that he may skip at least one of the first two Republican primary debates, expressing a reluctance to share the limelight with lower-polling rivals.

"If he really cares about the country – and I have deep questions about that – but if he really cares about the country, then he's going to get up there, and he shouldn't be afraid," Christie told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Christie has assailed Trump on all manner of issues, highlighting the escalating criminal probes targeting the embattled billionaire, trashing his false claims of election fraud and dubbing him "Putin's puppet" over his isolationist stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.