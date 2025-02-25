Eric Adams to close NYC migrant center criticized by Trump

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the closure of the Asylum Seeker Arrival Center at the Roosevelt Hotel, which has received heavy criticism from President Donald Trump in the past.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (r.) announced on Monday he is closing the Roosevelt Hotel as President Donald Trump seeks to take away FEMA funds. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Adams shared a video of himself while visiting the hotel, announcing his plans to close the site by June 2025.

"Thanks to the sound policy decisions of our team, we are able to announce the closure of this site and help even more asylum seekers take the next step in their journey, while simultaneously saving taxpayers millions of dollars," Adams said in the clip.

Since its opening in May 2023, the hotel has registered more than 173,000 migrants as the city saw an influx of asylum seekers.

Adams argued that at the peak of the influx, an average of 4,000 migrants were arriving in the city each week, but his administration's efforts have brought that number down to 350.

He also revealed he plans to close 53 other emergency shelter sites across the city by June.