Eric Adams officially teams up with Andrew Cuomo in bid to stop Zohran Mamdani

New York, New York - Disgraced New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday tried to boost Andrew Cuomo floundering mayoral campaign by surprisingly endorsing the ex-governor to be his successor.

Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams will endorse ex-governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming mayoral election. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adams, who had previously called Cuomo "a snake and a liar," change his tune in an interview with the New York Times announcing his imminent endorsement, which comes as runaway favorite Zohran Mamdani continues to dominate the polls.

"I think that it is imperative to really wake up the Black and brown communities that have suffered from gentrification on how important this race is," Adams told the newspaper.

"I'm going to walk with the governor in those neighborhoods and get them engaged."

Adams suspended his own re-election campaign in September and will leave office with a record-low approval rating after the October 25 election, due in no small part to a term characterized by a whopping 12.6% increase in stabilized rents, according to research by the Community Service Society.

And like Cuomo, he is beset by myriad allegations of wrongdoing, including corruption charges that were dropped by President Donald Trump's Justice Department in what critics described as blatant case of quid pro quo.

"Both the mayor and myself are Democrats," Cuomo told NY1 as he and Adams joined forces against the elected Democratic nominee, Mamdani.