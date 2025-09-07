Gavin Newsom dubs Trump's remodeled Rose Garden the "Predator Patio" in vicious Epstein dig

Sacramento, California - As Governor Gavin Newsom continues his trolling campaign against President Donald Trump , he recently gave the remodeled White House Rose Garden a dark nickname.

In a recent social media post, California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) gave President Donald Trump's (l.) remodeled White House Rose Garden a brutal new nickname. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Saturday night, Newsom's press office shared an X post that included a photo of Trump speaking at a party hosted to celebrate the renovation, with the caption, "Introducing the Predator Patio."

"Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you're on the Epstein List!" the post added.

In recent weeks, Newsom and his team have been sharing social media posts imitating Trump's bizarre posting style, which includes typing in all-caps, gloating, and insulting political rivals.

The most recent post points to the ongoing backlash Trump and his administration have been facing for refusing to fulfill their promise to publicly release files related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The president was a close friend of Epstein's for decades and has faced accusations of being named in the files, along with other powerful individuals.

Trump has also been labeled a "predator" by critics over the years as he built a reputation as a playboy, and has faced accusations of sexual assault from nearly two dozen women.