Gavin Newsom dubs Trump's remodeled Rose Garden the "Predator Patio" in vicious Epstein dig
Sacramento, California - As Governor Gavin Newsom continues his trolling campaign against President Donald Trump, he recently gave the remodeled White House Rose Garden a dark nickname.
On Saturday night, Newsom's press office shared an X post that included a photo of Trump speaking at a party hosted to celebrate the renovation, with the caption, "Introducing the Predator Patio."
"Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you're on the Epstein List!" the post added.
In recent weeks, Newsom and his team have been sharing social media posts imitating Trump's bizarre posting style, which includes typing in all-caps, gloating, and insulting political rivals.
The most recent post points to the ongoing backlash Trump and his administration have been facing for refusing to fulfill their promise to publicly release files related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The president was a close friend of Epstein's for decades and has faced accusations of being named in the files, along with other powerful individuals.
Trump has also been labeled a "predator" by critics over the years as he built a reputation as a playboy, and has faced accusations of sexual assault from nearly two dozen women.
Donald Trump aims to transform the White House into Mar-a-Lago
The Rose Garden renovation is part of Trump's effort to remodel the White House in the image of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
First Lady Melania Trump faced backlash during her husband's first term when she oversaw renovations to the garden. Critics later started an online petition to have it restored to its original design, which was established by former President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie Kennedy in 1962, while describing Melania's renovations as "a boring tribute to herself."
Trump's MAGA allies have praised the president's recent renovations, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who described the patio in an X post as a "club," and called its grand opening an "epic" event.
Newsom shared Johnson's post and admonished the GOP for "spending their time cheersing Diet Cokes" as the economy is "in a downward spiral."
Cover photo: Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo