George Santos allegedly pitched a crypto scheme that sounds like the "Nigerian prince" scam

New York, New York - Indicted New York Representative George Santos can now add trying a variation of the so-called "Nigerian prince" scam to the long list of accusations he faces.

New York Rep. George Santos is accused of pitching a scheme involving cryptocurrency that sounded suspiciously similar to a well-kown email scam. © Collage: 123RF/ekopramomo & REUTERS

According to a New York Times feature exposing the many ways Santos allegedly tried to profit from his burgeoning political career, the congressman reportedly also tried his hands at a scheme involving cryptocurrency.

A campaign donor told the newspaper that Santos and two others pitched him a money-making opportunity that sounded suspiciously familiar.

The source claims he was approached about an unknown wealthy Polish citizen who supposedly wanted to buy crypto. But there was a catch – for some unexplained reasons, the Polish investor had his assets frozen and needed someone to create a limited liability company in the US for them.

If all of this rings a bell, it's probably because it's an almost perfect example of the "Nigerian prince" email scam in which the victim is duped into helping a fictitious rich person – often "royalty" – recover access to their ostensibly considerable funds, in return for a hefty reward.