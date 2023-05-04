George Santos calls for "divorce" of select members of LGBTQIA+ community

Washington DC - Congressman George Santos took to Twitter to call for a "divorce" of those that identify as trans and queer from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Representative George Santos thinks there should be a "divorce" of trans and queer members from the LGBTQIA+ community. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & UPI Photo

On Wednesday evening, Santos randomly tweeted for more division within a community he claims to be a part of.

"It's time we all understand that the LGB people have different social issues than the TQIA++++++ people do," he shared.

"So I'm calling for a DIVORCE of the LGB from the TQIA+," he added.

According to The Gay Center, LGBTQIA+ is an abbreviation for "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more."

The community has strived to be more inclusive over the years, adding more groups that step outside social norms about sexuality and gender, and lengthening the abbreviation.

Unfortunately, not everyone, as Santos demonstrates, is accepting of such inclusion.

Congressman Robert Garcia challenged Santos in a tweet, calling his proposal "dangerous and extreme."

"They want to harm and isolate trans and queer people," Garcia continued. "We can't allow that to happen - and pretty gross coming from someone that claims to be gay."

Santos clapped back, arguing that his proposal is "actually thoughtful and compassionate."

"By lumping everyone together, you actually do a disservice to the trans community by diluting their struggles with the struggles of others," Santos said.