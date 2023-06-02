George Santos feuds with reporter over damning article

Washington DC - Representative George Santos got into a Twitter feud with a reporter who wrote an article making claims he insists aren't true.

The congressman is clapping back.

Santos has been heavily critical of a Business Insider article written by Jacob Shamsian, which claimed Santos may be getting financial help from jailed Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui.

The congressman was recently indicted on multiple criminal charges including stealing campaign donations, fraud, and lying to Congress on financial forms.

He pled not guilty to the charges, and was quickly released from custody after his $500,000 bond was paid off.

Shamsian argued the court has gone to excessive lengths to keep the identity of those that paid the bond secret. He poses a theory, without concrete evidence, that Wengui, who also faces similar charges in his homeland of China, may have offered a helping hand.

The reporter pointed to several Twitter posts Santos shared right before his indictment where he pushed for support for Guo and described him as a "political prisoner."