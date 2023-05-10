George Santos is in big trouble as federal prosecutors file charges!

New York, New York - New York Representative George Santos is expected to turn himself in on Wednesday after US federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against the scandal-wracked politician!

US federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York Representative George Santos. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The charges were filed under seal, according to CNN, and were not immediately clear. Questions, however, have been raised about how Santos financed his political campaign.



A whole host of other accusations of criminal activity have swirled around the congressman, whose lies about his background left some members of his own party calling for Santos’ resignation from Congress.



Santos seemed to learn of the charges from reporters on, telling an Associated Press journalist who said she contacted him Tuesday afternoon: "That's news to me. You're the first to call me about this."

Santos had been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee since early March in a widespread probe that – among other things – was looking into whether he "engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign."

The investigation was also into whether he engaged in sexual misconduct toward an individual seeking employment in his office.