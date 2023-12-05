George Santos epically trolled by John Fetterman after joining Cameo

Washington DC - George Santos might be out of his Congressional job, but he's got a new side gig that has gotten the attention of some of his former colleagues.

George Santos (r), who was recently expelled from Congress, has begun doing videos on Cameo, and a former colleague paid him to make a trollish video. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @JohnFetterman

Following a vote last Friday that saw the New York representative become the sixth member ever to be expelled from Congress, Santos created an account on Cameo, a website that allows public figures to create personalized video messages for users.

Rep. John Fetterman couldn't help but get in on the fun. On Monday, he shared a video on X of a message he had Santos make for him, which he reportedly spent $343 on.

"I thought my ethically-challenged colleague Bob Menendez could use some encouragement, given his substantial legal problems," Fetterman wrote.

"So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give 'Bobby from Jersey' some advice."

In the clip, Santos, who is currently facing 23 criminal charges, told Menendez, who was indicted in October for allegedly being an unregistered foreign agent, to "stand your ground" and not "get bogged down by all the haters."