George Santos makes light of lying past with new gossip podcast

New York, New York - Former Congressman George Santos may have been expelled from Congress, but he's not ready to give up the limelight quite yet.

Expelled former Congressman George Santos has released a new podcast where he jokes about his reputation of being a pathological liar. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Santos – who was kicked out of Congress last year after an ethics investigation found he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraud – has unveiled his new weekly gossip podcast.

The show is titled Pants on Fire with George Santos, a nod to the reputation he built as a pathological liar. During his brief stint in Congress, he was caught on numerous occasions lying about everything from his work and school history to his "Jew-ish" heritage.

In a trailer for the show, Santos promises a wide range of guests, including politicians, influencers, and actors, some of which "love" him, while others still think he's "lying through my teeth."

In a recent interview with Slate, Santos said he was "tired" of politics and began the podcast project because he's more interested in talking about "cool stuff."

He also revealed upcoming guests will include controversial Grey's Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington – who was fired from the show after allegedly using a homophobic slur against a co-star – and the two brothers Jussie Smollet allegedly hired to stage a hate crime.