George Santos pokes fun at House GOP over impeachment fail: "Miss me yet?"

Washington DC - Former New York Representative George Santos couldn't hide his glee after House Republicans recently failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

On Tuesday, Santos shared a social media post that showed the final result of the failed vote, along with the caption, "Miss me yet?"

House Republicans, who currently hold a narrow majority, have been targeting Mayorkas for months as part of their "border crisis" narrative.

Three members of the party sided with Democrats to swing the vote 216-214 in favor of the 64-year-old.

After Santos was expelled from Congress in December following a House Ethics Committee report that found "substantial evidence" he committed several federal crimes, his absence brought down the Republican majority to 219 against 212 Democrats with four seats vacant.

As for being missed, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz certainly agreed with the sentiment, reposting Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly, who wistfully noted that the notorious fraudster "would have been great in congress today" because he would have voted in favor of impeachment.