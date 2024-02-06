Impeachment effort targeting Biden's Homeland Security chief collapses

Washington DC - Joe Biden's immigration chief narrowly escaped impeachment over the US border crisis Tuesday, in a party-line vote dismissed by Democrats as a political stunt ahead of a presidential election expected to feature immigration as a major issue.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has survived Tuesday's impeachment vote, spearheaded by hardline Republicans. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

The failed rebuke was led by hardline Republicans in the House of Representatives who have been targeting Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for months over a surge in illegal entries across the southern border.

Republicans had been sweating on what was expected to be a close vote, and so it proved – as three members of the party sided with Democrats in a vote that ended 216-214 in Mayorkas's favor.

Impeachment is the political equivalent of an indictment, and Mayorkas would have faced the prospect of a trial in the Senate, although he would have been acquitted by the Democratic-led upper chamber and allowed to keep his job.

The House – which had only impeached one other cabinet official in its history, Secretary of War William Belknap, in 1876 – took a single vote on two articles accusing Mayorkas of failure to enforce the law and of lying to Congress.

Republicans command a narrow majority in the lower chamber, and two conservatives jangled nerves in the leadership team as they announced their opposition to the impeachment ahead of the vote. They were joined by a surprise third dissenter as the vote played out, killing the impeachment drive.

"The failure of the Biden administration to rein in an open border is a national disgrace and will be a stain on his presidential legacy," Colorado's Ken Buck, one of the Republican rebels, wrote in an op-ed for congressional newspaper The Hill.

"However, the truth is that this is a policy disagreement masked as an impeachment."

California's Tom McClintock, another dissenter, released a 10-page memo accusing his party of failing to identify an impeachable "high crime or misdemeanor."