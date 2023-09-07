George Santos "vulnerability report" suggests lies and legal issues were well known!

Washington DC - A new report reveals that many in Washington were made aware of Representative George Santos 's sketchy background well before he made it into Congress.

Congressman George Santos had a report made prior to being elected which detailed a number of red flags in his sketchy background. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Back in 2021, as Santos was gearing up to run to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District, his campaign hired a private firm to conduct an extensive background check on him.

The firm turned over a document titled the "Vulnerability Report," which was recently obtained by CBS News.

The file outlines a handful of details about his past that may have been subject to attack by his opponents, such as Santos' false claims of attending NYU and Baruch College, his questionable work history, his past marriage to a woman despite being openly gay, and his false claims of being Jewish.

The most notable parts of the report details Santos' history of alleged financial discrepancies and crime, which is incredibly relevant as the congressman is now facing 13 criminal charges that include fraud and theft.

The revelations in the report were so damning that the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC refused to back him, and several of his campaign aids suggested he drop out of the race, and immediately quit when he refused.

The report was also shared amongst multiple campaign strategists for top House Republicans at the time. Santos' campaign decided to cover the report up as he proceeded to run anyway.