GOP congressman slammed for referring to Black Americans as "colored people" on House floor

Washington DC - Arizona Congressman Eli Crane is facing intense backlash after referring to Black servicemembers as "colored people" on the House floor.

"My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or Black people or anybody can serve," the first-term Republican said. "It has nothing to do with any of that stuff."

Crane's comments came during debate on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual military budget bill.

The Tucson native had proposed an amendment to the NDAA that would ban consideration of race, gender, religion, political affiliations, or "any other ideological concepts" in military recruitment, training, education, or promotion decisions.

"The military was never intended to be, you know, inclusive. Its strength is not its diversity. Its strength is its standards," the 43-year-old combat veteran claimed.

"I’m going to tell you guys this right now: you can, you can keep playing around these games with diversity, equity, and inclusion. But there are some real threats out there. And if we keep messing around and we keep lowering our standards, it’s not going to be good," he added.