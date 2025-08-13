Eric Adams' former aide pleads guilty to charges related to corruption probe

New York, New York - A former aide of New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently pleaded guilty to charges relating to a corruption investigation into the mayor.

According to the New York Times, Mohamed Bahi, Adams' former chief Muslim community liaison, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to commit wire fraud.

Last year, authorities opened probes into Adams for alleged corruption, which led to him being hit with fraud and bribery charges.

Bahi was arrested last October along with several other co-conspirators, as he allegedly helped solicit illegal donations for Adams' campaign from employees of a Brooklyn construction company at a December 2020 fundraiser.

During his hearing, Bahi admitted to the fundraising scheme, telling the judge "I understood that the Adams campaign would then seek matching funds for those donations," which he knew "was wrong."

While Bahi has agreed to pay $32,000 in restitution and faces up to six months in prison, Adams managed to evade charges after President Donald Trump gave him a pardon and had the case dropped.

Despite the allegations against him, Adams is currently running for re-election in a race being led by Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani.