Head of Ron DeSantis super PAC steps down after strategy meeting incident
Tallahassee, Florida - The head of a super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential run has stepped down after he nearly came to blows with another member during a recent strategy meeting.
According to CBS News, Chris Jankowski, the chief executive of the Never Back Down super PAC, sent a note of resignation to members of the board on Wednesday.
In a statement shared by the PAC, Jankowski said his reason for leaving was "well beyond a difference of strategic opinion."
His resignation comes as tensions within the group have been growing as DeSantis struggles with maintaining his second-place position in the Republican primaries behind the party's front-runner Donald Trump.
Last week, tensions came to a head when two members of the PAC nearly came to blows during a strategy meeting to discuss how to handle Nikki Haley, who is surging in the polls and has recently been outpolling DeSantis in several states.
Never Back Down has played a key role in supporting DeSantis' campaign, having raised over $130 million in the summer alone, and paying for various campaign expenses. Despite their efforts, Trump remains the leader in the polls by a wide margin despite his 91 criminal charges.
DeSantis will face off with Haley and other opponents at the next GOP debate, which is set to be hosted by NewsNation on December 6.
