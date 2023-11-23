Head of Ron DeSantis super PAC steps down after strategy meeting incident

Tallahassee, Florida - The head of a super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ' presidential run has stepped down after he nearly came to blows with another member during a recent strategy meeting.

The chief executive of presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' Never Back Down super PAC has resigned as the group has been plagued by infighting. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to CBS News, Chris Jankowski, the chief executive of the Never Back Down super PAC, sent a note of resignation to members of the board on Wednesday.

In a statement shared by the PAC, Jankowski said his reason for leaving was "well beyond a difference of strategic opinion."

His resignation comes as tensions within the group have been growing as DeSantis struggles with maintaining his second-place position in the Republican primaries behind the party's front-runner Donald Trump.

Last week, tensions came to a head when two members of the PAC nearly came to blows during a strategy meeting to discuss how to handle Nikki Haley, who is surging in the polls and has recently been outpolling DeSantis in several states.

Never Back Down has played a key role in supporting DeSantis' campaign, having raised over $130 million in the summer alone, and paying for various campaign expenses. Despite their efforts, Trump remains the leader in the polls by a wide margin despite his 91 criminal charges.