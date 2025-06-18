Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to hospital after medical scare
Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering some sort of allergic reaction.
DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told AP News in a statement that Noem was transported to a local DC hospital on Tuesday out of an "abundance of caution," adding, "She is alert and recovering."
The spokesperson did not reveal the cause of the reaction, and Noem has not spoken publicly on the incident.
Since President Donald Trump appointed Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, to head the department, she has become the face of his aggressive immigration agenda.
She has used the role as a publicity opportunity by mocking migrants, dressing in bizarre outfits, and turning her public appearances into photo ops.
She has even pitched the idea of creating a reality TV show in which migrants compete against each other for US citizenship.
While MAGA fans on social media have been sending prayers for a quick recovery, some critics and media outlets haven't been as thoughtful.
Social media reacts to Kristi Noem's hospital visit
Since news broke of her hospital stay, a flood of X users have shared memes mocking Noem, while others have pointed to her apathy towards migrants as reason enough to wish ill will upon her.
Link Lauren, a former advisor to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took issue with the Daily Mail and other outlets using the nickname "ICE Barbie" in headlines about Noem's hospital visit, calling it "nasty" and claiming it would "never happen to the left."
The Daily Beast also pointed out that Noem's hospital stay came a day after she and RFK Jr. visited biological hazard labs that study viruses "causing high-consequence disease."
Cover photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP