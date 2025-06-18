Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to hospital after medical scare

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering some sort of allergic reaction.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after suffering an allergic reaction. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told AP News in a statement that Noem was transported to a local DC hospital on Tuesday out of an "abundance of caution," adding, "She is alert and recovering."

The spokesperson did not reveal the cause of the reaction, and Noem has not spoken publicly on the incident.

Since President Donald Trump appointed Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, to head the department, she has become the face of his aggressive immigration agenda.

She has used the role as a publicity opportunity by mocking migrants, dressing in bizarre outfits, and turning her public appearances into photo ops.

She has even pitched the idea of creating a reality TV show in which migrants compete against each other for US citizenship.

While MAGA fans on social media have been sending prayers for a quick recovery, some critics and media outlets haven't been as thoughtful.