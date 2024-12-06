House Republicans shield Matt Gaetz by striking down resolution to release ethics probe

Washington DC - House Republicans successfully voted down an effort to release a report regarding an extensive ethics investigation into former Representative Matt Gaetz.

On Thursday, the House voted on a resolution brought forth by Democrats that would have forced the public release of a report put together by the House Ethics Committee regarding serious allegations against Gaetz, including sex trafficking of a minor.

The vote came down to 206 to 198 with only one Republican voting with Democrats – California Rep. Tom McClintock.

In a statement to CNN, McClintock said, "Louis Brandeis said it best: 'Sunlight is the best of disinfectants.' This is a public report, prepared with public funds, concerning the public conduct of a public official. Of course, the public has a right to see it."

Gaetz has been receiving a lot of attention in recent weeks after president-elect Donald Trump nominated him to be attorney general, a move that was met with swift backlash due to his questionable conduct while in office.

He quickly resigned from Congress – abruptly ending the investigation – but the backlash over his nomination grew so overwhelming he ultimately withdrew his name from consideration.