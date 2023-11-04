Palestinian rights advocates caution US lawmakers against complicity in genocide, demand protections for student protesters

Washington DC - Palestinian rights advocates are calling on US lawmakers to end support for genocide and on college and university leaders to protect civil liberties as Israel's assault on Gaza enters its fifth week.

Palestinian-Americans and allies rally near the White House in Washington DC as Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza, killing thousands of civilians. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

As Israel continues its carpet bombing campaign on Gaza, the National Lawyers Guild, Palestine Legal, and the Center for Constitutional Rights sent a letter on Friday to all US congressional representatives warning them of potential legal liability for aiding, abetting, inciting, or conspiring to commit genocide, especially if they approve emergency military funding for Israel.

"The aid package will provide funds to Israel to, inter alia, support its ongoing genocide of, and war crimes against, Palestinians who are confined to the Gaza Strip, and to support apartheid and ethnic cleansing, and the underlying crimes of forcible transfer and deportation, in the West Bank," the letter explains.

The organizations note that the US is a signatory to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The latter classifies complicity in genocide, or the intentional destruction of a people in whole or in part, as a crime under international law.

US aid to Israel amounts to over $150 billion in taxpayer dollars (not adjusting for inflation) to date. Most of that money has gone toward the Israeli military, which has a long track record of human rights violations in the Occupied Territories.

Further US military funding for Israel could make the dire situation even worse for Gazans trying to survive under Israeli bombardment, and leave members of Congress vulnerable to legal repercussions.

"Please take notice that should you vote in favor of that package, you risk facing criminal and civil liability for aiding and abetting genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law, and may face investigation and prosecution at the International Criminal Court, and in third-states under the principle of universal jurisdiction," the letter cautions.