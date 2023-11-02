Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off after her effort to censure Rashida Tlaib fails
Washington DC - The House of Representatives voted to reject a resolution brought forth by Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to censure Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib over her comments on the Israel-Gaza war.
Members from both the Republican and Democratic parties voted down the effort late Wednesday, with critics arguing the move would suppress Tlaib's First Amendment rights.
Greene presented her resolution last week in response to Tlaib giving a speech to Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now protesters near the Capitol building, which was followed by the group occupying a building to demand a ceasefire, resulting in multiple arrests
Though Tlaib was not seen inside the building, and doesn't have a role with the organization that put together the demonstration, Greene accused her of having "led a pro-Hamas insurrection".
Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American and has criticized Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks, described Greene's effort as "unhinged" and "deeply Islamophobic."
Democrats clapped back by presenting their own resolution to censure Greene for sharing "racist rhetoric and conspiracy theories" during her time in office.
After Greene's effort failed, Democrats called off their resolution in response.
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off after her resolution fails
Greene didn't react well to her resolution being shot down, as she shared a lengthy rant on X, slamming the 23 Republicans that didn't support her effort.
"They claim the reason they voted with the Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib is [because] her full-blown support of Hamas, [with] words and actions, is her 'free speech', yet they are unwilling to use Congress's free speech, which is censure, to condemn her!" she argued.
MGT went on to once again push her argument that "If Jan 6th was an insurrection so was Oct 18th and the [Department of Justice] must be forced to prosecute everyone involved on Oct 18th exactly the same way."
The House also voted against a Republican-led effort to expel New York Rep. George Santos on Wednesday, which failed, but managed to earn one more vote of support from Republicans that Greene's did.
Cover photo: Collage: Scott Legato & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP