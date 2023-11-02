Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off after her effort to censure Rashida Tlaib fails

Washington DC - The House of Representatives voted to reject a resolution brought forth by Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to censure Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib over her comments on the Israel-Gaza war .

On Wednesday, members of the House of Representatives voted against Marjorie Taylor Greene's resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib (l.). © Collage: Scott Legato & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Members from both the Republican and Democratic parties voted down the effort late Wednesday, with critics arguing the move would suppress Tlaib's First Amendment rights.

Greene presented her resolution last week in response to Tlaib giving a speech to Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now protesters near the Capitol building, which was followed by the group occupying a building to demand a ceasefire, resulting in multiple arrests

Though Tlaib was not seen inside the building, and doesn't have a role with the organization that put together the demonstration, Greene accused her of having "led a pro-Hamas insurrection".

Tlaib, who is Palestinian-American and has criticized Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks, described Greene's effort as "unhinged" and "deeply Islamophobic."

Democrats clapped back by presenting their own resolution to censure Greene for sharing "racist rhetoric and conspiracy theories" during her time in office.

After Greene's effort failed, Democrats called off their resolution in response.