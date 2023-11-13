Ilhan Omar gets 2024 Democratic primary challenger with big-money backing

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels has announced he is once again launching a primary challenge to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Omar (41) is known as one of the most progressive members of the US House. In 2022, she secured a third term in office after defeating Samuels (74) by just two percentage points.

The result of the race was closer than many expected, and has encouraged Samuels to give the campaign trail another go in the 2024 election year.

"Ilhan hasn't helped herself," the Jamaica-born Democrat told host Blois Olson on WCCO's Sunday Take. "She has made missteps, even after the last race."

"And so there’s some folks who are coming because of what I am, who I am and what I will do, and some are coming because of what she does and will do."

In the past, Samuels criticized Omar for backing efforts to defund the police and reinvest in social services and for taking a trip to the World Cup in November 2022 funded by the Qatari government.