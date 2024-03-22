Is Chris Christie considering a third-party run for president?

Chicago, Illinois - Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has not ruled out a third-party run for president in the 2024 election cycle.

During a Thursday appearance on The Axe Files podcast, Christie was coy about a potential third-party run on a No Labels ticket.

"You know, I think the way I would look at it is, I will do whatever I can to try to make sure that the country doesn’t go through what I think will be the misery of a second Trump term," Christie said.

"There’s a lot between actually running yourself and nothing. But I wouldn’t preclude anything at this point. I would just say that there are a number of hurdles to get over before I would actually consider running as a third party," he added.

Founded in 2010, No Labels eschews Democratic and Republican monikers and promotes centrism and bipartisanship.

The group has been looking for a 2024 candidate to run on its "unity presidential ticket." West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was considered a possible match until he ruled out a 2024 White House run last month.