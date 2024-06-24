Is Joe Manchin considering a West Virginia gubernatorial run?

Charleston, West Virginia - Independent Senator Joe Manchin is reportedly leaning against a bid for governor in his home state of West Virginia.

Insiders told Axios that Manchin is not likely to launch a gubernatorial campaign in the Mountain State.

The news came after private polling put the senator one point above the Republican nominee for governor, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey – while also revealing high negative public opinions. Manchin defeated Morrisey in the 2018 race for US Senate.

On Thursday, Manchin is due to attend a fundraiser in support of Stephen Williams, West Virginia's Democratic nominee for governor.

The event appearance suggests Manchin is not looking to hit the campaign trail this cycle, although he has not yet ruled out joining the race.

After tanking crucial social spending, climate action, voting rights, and fair taxation efforts, Manchin officially left the Democratic Party last month and registered as an Independent.



In November of last year, the 76-year-old announced he would not seek reelection to the Senate after 14 years in Congress. He sparked chatter of a possible 2024 third-party bid for president, but eventually dismissed the possibility in February.